Three Cheese, Mushroom, Pumpkin & Lentil Lasagne

This veggie packed Lasagne has 6 veggies snuck in and has taken various forms over the years to become this beauty and something I thought it was finally time to share.

It is one of my go-to dishes to get more veggies into the family (kids) with the rich mushroom & lentil ragu and the pumpkin layer (can also swap for sliced zucchini or eggplant).

Most of all I love for epic leftovers which is generally what inspires how I cook at home most nights. We want, need …. LOVE leftovers! It makes the next day or night so much easier having things in the fridge ready to go.

If you make this from beginning to end in one go then its approx. 2 1/2 hours which may at first seam a little long, however, a few things to note here.

Firstly, alot of that time is cooking in the oven so you can get on with other things. I usually set the timer on my oven for the first covered cook, and go out and get some exercise then when I get home I turn the oven back on and finish it uncovered.

Secondly, the ragu portion of the recipe can be made in advance, 2-3 days even and you can prep all the pumpkin so you just have to put it together and bake when you want to make it.

Lastly, enjoy the process! I usually whip this up on a Sunday when we take it a bit slower and enjoy it that night and the next day or even double batch as meal prep for days ahead.

I like to serve this with a big salad - mixed leaves, iceberg and fennel - with a nice sharp dressing of red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Cooked canned Lentils - I’m a fan of canned lentils but feel free to leave these out and make up the weight with other veggies or swap for another pulse like chickpeas, black beans or even use 1/2 cup dried red lentil but if you do this, add in 500ml veggie stock as they soak up the liquid as they cook.

Mushrooms - I know some people arent a fan or cant eat so feel free to leave out and make the weight up in lentils or other veggies like finely chopped cauliflower is a great one as is crumbled tofu.

Make it a meaty version - so some people may want a good old meat ragu. Easy! swap out the lentils or mushrooms or both for a beef pork or chicken mince.

Pumpkin - this layer make the lasagne so good but i often swap the pumpkin for zucchini, eggplant, sweet potato or do a mix and leave out the pasta sheets. Only thing is when i do this (not pasta sheets) you will end up with a wet lasagne so i add in 1/2 cup raw white rice to the layers. As it cooked it soaks up all the delicious juices from he veggies.

Carrot and zucchini - these extra veggies are easily swapped for chopped broccoli, cauliflower, spinach (fresh or frozen).

Dairy Free - you can totally swap in dairy free cheeses here or make this and leave out all the dairy! you will still get a delicious dish!

Cottage cheese - swap in ricotta, mascarpone or make a béchamel (white sauce) if that’s how you like it!

Serves 6

Pre/cook time - 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, diced

4 clove garlic, roughly chopped

Salt, pepper