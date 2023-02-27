3 dressings for your arsenal of flavour
Carrot, Ginger & Caramelised Onion Dressing
use in grain bowls, over salads, roast veggies, fish and noodle dishes
Makes approx. 1 cup
Ingredients
¼ cup caramelised onion
Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper
1 large carrot, peeled, diced
1 3cm piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced
1 tsp sesame oil
¼ cup olive oil
1 tbsp maple syrup
2 tbsp rice vinegar
¼ cup water
Method
Place the oil, onion, and a pinch of salt in a small pot and cook over a medium heat for approx. 20 minutes, stirring often to caramelise then set aside to cool.
Combine the carrots, onion, and remaining ingredients in the Ascent 500ml cylinder and blend on a high speed to a smooth dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning to taste. Then set aside in the fridge.
Hemp & Avocado Green Goddess
Use over roast veggies, salads with grilled meats and seafood or as a dip
Makes approx. 1 cup
Ingredients
handful each parsley, mint, coriander, washed well
2 shallot (spring onions), sliced
Juice 1 lemon
2 cloves garlic
2 tbsp hemp seeds
½ avocado
½ cup Greek style natural yoghurt
Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Method
Combine all the ingredients in the 600ml blending cup, secure the blade base and blend on speed 6 for 30 seconds to a smooth consistency
Chimichurri
Use over grilled meats, seafood and vegetables, into broths and spooned over fried or scrambled eggs and avocado on toast
Makes approx. 1 cup
Ingredients
¼ bunch coriander, leaf and stem
¼ bunch flat leaf parsley, leaf and stem
1/3 cup olive oil
½ tsp flake salt
2 clove garlic
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp smokey paprika
Good pinch dried chili flakes
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
Juice ½ lemon
Method
Combine all the ingredients in the 600ml blending cup, secure the blade base and blend on speed 6 for 30 seconds to a relatively smooth consistency but still with some texture through it.