Carrot, Ginger & Caramelised Onion Dressing

use in grain bowls, over salads, roast veggies, fish and noodle dishes

Makes approx. 1 cup

Ingredients

¼ cup caramelised onion

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper

1 large carrot, peeled, diced

1 3cm piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced

1 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp rice vinegar

¼ cup water

Method

Place the oil, onion, and a pinch of salt in a small pot and cook over a medium heat for approx. 20 minutes, stirring often to caramelise then set aside to cool.

Combine the carrots, onion, and remaining ingredients in the Ascent 500ml cylinder and blend on a high speed to a smooth dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning to taste. Then set aside in the fridge.

Hemp & Avocado Green Goddess

Use over roast veggies, salads with grilled meats and seafood or as a dip

Makes approx. 1 cup

Ingredients

handful each parsley, mint, coriander, washed well

2 shallot (spring onions), sliced

Juice 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp hemp seeds

½ avocado

½ cup Greek style natural yoghurt

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Combine all the ingredients in the 600ml blending cup, secure the blade base and blend on speed 6 for 30 seconds to a smooth consistency

Chimichurri

Use over grilled meats, seafood and vegetables, into broths and spooned over fried or scrambled eggs and avocado on toast

Makes approx. 1 cup

Ingredients

¼ bunch coriander, leaf and stem

¼ bunch flat leaf parsley, leaf and stem

1/3 cup olive oil

½ tsp flake salt

2 clove garlic

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smokey paprika

Good pinch dried chili flakes

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

Juice ½ lemon

Method

Combine all the ingredients in the 600ml blending cup, secure the blade base and blend on speed 6 for 30 seconds to a relatively smooth consistency but still with some texture through it.