22.5.2022

Cook my Gnarly Slow Roast Cabbage with Miso Ginger dressing with me!

Cabbage isn’t exactly the poster boy or girl of the veggie world …. Yet with its sweet meaty flavour when cooked and caramelises, it deserves centre stage on your table more often. The fact that it's super affordable and readily available also helps.

The key steps to getting your cabbage gnarly and delicious are:

Oiling and seasoning generously

Pre-searing in the pan before roasting - this helps to get a deep char and spend less time in the oven which means less moisture loss and juicier, sweet cabbage

Loosely covering with baking paper and foil - this allows the heat to get in to caramelise but protects it from the direct dry heat of the oven which is important when roasting for a longer time.

Using time and temperature to your advantage - For this cabbage, the longer the better - let it melt away time and temp

Check out the video above to see exactly how I do it and whip up this epic Miso & Ginger Cabbage.

After cooking for over half my life I’ve definitely come full circle and back to basics - which is where the deliciousness is for me. I can tell you doing less to your food, will give you so much more when you utilise two things, two simple things, no gadgets just the application of correct temperature & time - that and don’t overthink it - enjoy the process, it's much easier and forgiving than you might think.

The Weekly Threesome

Three flavour combinations that go I keep coming back to, that will hopefully inspire you!

Honey, Harissa, Lemon

As a marinade, glaze or dressing (add some olive oil) for a grain salad or roast veggie salad. Marinate chicken, fish or carrots before roasting and spoon over at the end to serve or over roast cabbage - so, so good!

Ginger, Soy, Sesame Oil, Rice Vinegar

Dress noodles, salads, steamed fish, scallops or sashimi. Add sliced shallots for extra points.

Jerk Flavours

Allspice, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Paprika, Cacao, Chili, Back Pepper - this is unbelievable as a rub for meats, fish or veggies - try it in this Tray Roast Jerk Chicken recipe.

How To Roll Cut

It’s often the little things that can add new energy to your cooking or a dish. Like what a new haircut does to your life.... right?! The Roll cut is a cut that suits longer veggies like carrots, zucchini and cucumbers.

It creates two angles sides to the food and that's more surface area to get flavour when you caramelise it or dress it. It also looks great and is less ‘perfect’ in a dish, which I love. Great for roasting, stir-frying or into soup sand curries.

You make an angled 45 degrees cut at one end then rotate the veggie 90 degrees /quarter turn and make another cut at the same angle... continue that along the veggie.

Watch how simple it is below and give it a go.

This Week From My Kitchen

A Winter Veggie Soup

Grab the biggest pot you have and get this soup on the simmer. I seriously make this twice weekly – once for dinner and once just to have leftovers for lunches, its so nourishing and I’m happy to know I have something in the fridge ready to go.

I love coking a soup on a long slow simmer as you can get it on and then enjoy doing something else while it cooks.

Swap – anything in the veggie work works in here. Some dark leafy greens are amazing or cauliflower is great. Butterbeans can be swapped for any pulse of leave them out and add a grain like cooked buckwheat.

Add - some cooked shredded chicken or flakes cooked fish like ocean trout if you like. Another god one is some you favourite sausage – squeeze it out of the casing, add it at the beginning and slowly cook it out with the soup

To serve - crusty bread is amazing and any either or both Whipped Garlicky Tahini or Romesco Sauce or if you want an easier route – a drizzle of tahini or dollop of natural yoghurt goes so well.

Prep/Cook time - 1 hour

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, diced