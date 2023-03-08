Grab the biggest pot you have and get this soup on the simmer. I seriously make this twice weekly – once for dinner and once just to have leftovers for lunches, its so nourishing and I’m happy to know I have something in the fridge ready to go.

I love coking a soup on a long slow simmer as you can get it on and then enjoy doing something else while it cooks.

Swap – anything in the veggie work works in here. Some dark leafy greens are amazing or cauliflower is great. Butterbeans can be swapped for any pulse of leave them out and add a grain like cooked buckwheat.

Add - some cooked shredded chicken or flakes cooked fish like ocean trout if you like. Another god one is some you favourite sausage – squeeze it out of the casing, add it at the beginning and slowly cook it out with the soup

To serve - crusty bread is amazing and any either or both Whipped Garlicky Tahini or Romesco Sauce or if you want an easier route – a drizzle of tahini or dollop of natural yoghurt goes so well.

Prep/Cook time - 1 hour

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, diced