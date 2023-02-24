A fresh take on the favourite Potato salad, perfect for the warmer weather, BBQ and entertaining.

Avocados feature generously in the salad, balancing out the potato and offering complementing contrast of their rich creamy flesh to the fresh fennel, punchy dressing and briny, savoury olives.

Prep time/cook time – 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g baby potatoes

2 tbsp salt

250g snow peas, trimmed

½ bulb fennel, finely sliced

½ cup green olives

2 avocados, cut into large wedges

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Zest 1 lemon

2 tsp seeded mustard

3 tbsp olive oil

Handful snow pea tendrils

Handful dill, picked

Method

Place the potatoes in a pot, cover with colds water and add 1 tbsp of the salt. Bring tp the boil, turn down and simmer for approx. 12-15 minutes, until just tender when pricked with a small knife. Drain and let cool slightly and cut in half.

Meanwhile bring a medium pot of water to the boil and add the remaining salt. Fill a bowl with ice water and place next to the pot. Cook the snow peas for 20 seconds then transfer to the ice water to chill for 1 minute then drain well on paper towel and slice in half on an angle. Combine the potato, snow peas, fennel and olive in a bowl with the avocado.

Whisk together the red wine vinegar, lemon zest, mustard and olive oil and pour over the potato salad. Season lightly with salt and pepper, gently toss to combine then pile onto a platter, scattering with the snow pea tendrils and dill. Serve with the lemon cut into wedges to squeeze over