Hands down one of the best banana breads that is a favourite with the whole family. The kids LOVE it straight from the oven and I’m a big fan as a post long run snack or i take a couple slices with me on a trail run.

Its great toasted up with some salted butter spread on or you can go to town as a dessert and serve with ice-cream or thick cream, berries or some caramelised peaches.

I make a double batch usually and freeze one sliced. It doesn’t last long but is always great to have on hand.

gluten free - gluten free self raising flour works fine.

macadamia nuts - swap in any nut you like or double the chocolate

dark chocolate - I find this works the best for the sweetness of the bread but if you have a real sweet tooth, white chocolate is pretty epic!!

Butter - coconut oil works well

vegan - you can omit the eggs and swap in a nut milk or vegan yoghurt - 1/3 cup

golden syrup - honey or maple or brown sugar

makes 1 large loaf