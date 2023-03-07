BBQ Broccolini, Butterbeans, Za’atar Spiced Nuts, Seeds & Herbs
This is a standalone salad or side to a larger spread. Make up to 1 hour ahead of time and serve at room temp for low stress meal times.
This literally would go with anything! BBQ seafood, meats, salads and perfect to have on the table for more veggie options around the holidays.
Prep time 10 minutes cook time 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 bunches broccolini
4 tbsp olive oil
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.