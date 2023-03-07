This is one show stopping seafood extravaganza! Serve up in a large pan in the middle of the table for a more casual feel or plate up individually for something a little more formal. You can mix it up with the seafood as to what’s best and available to you.

IF you don’t want to make the rouille simply serve with aioli!

Prep/cook time -

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

1 small brown onion, finely diced

½ small bulb fennel, diced

2 clove garlic, finely

1 medium red skin potato, peeled, diced 1cm

½ cup white wine

2 pinches Saffron

4 sprigs thyme

1 x 400g tin chopped tomato

2 cup fish stock

Rouillie

1 roast capsicum

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp smokey paprika

½ cup aioli

8 large green tiger prawns, peeled, tail on

300g cleaned squid tubes, sliced into 1cm rounds

200g skinless, boneless ling fillet, cut into 3cm pieces

300g mussels

Handful flatleaf parsley, roughly chopped

4 sliced grilled sourdough, to serve

Method

Preheat a large frying pan over a medium high heat and add the onion, fennel, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes then add the potato and cook for another 2 minutes before adding the white wine, 1 pinch of the saffron, thyme and cooking for another 2 minutes to reduce the wine by half.

Add the tomatoes and fish stock and simmer for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, soak the remaining pinch of saffron in 1 tbsp of hot water for 2 minutes then combine with the capsicum place the capsicum, tomato paste and paprika in a small food processor and blend to a smooth puree. Fold this into the aioli and season to taste and set aside in a bowl.

Add the prawns and squid to the simmering soup base and cook for 2 minutes then add the ling and mussels, cover the pan and simmer for another 3 minutes before stirring through the parsley and adjusting the seasoning to taste.

Serve the bouillabaisse with the rouille spooned over and stirred through and grilled bread.