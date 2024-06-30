One pot cooking at its best! Such comfort food with alot of flavour. All the flavoru of those kofta oozes into the rich tomato ragu. Whipped feta aka liquid gold! swirled through with fresh herbs really sets things off.

This is a great dish to make ahead and freezes very well. IT also doubles or triples easily so make big batches and have meals in the freezer, ready to go!

I have suggest serving this with pita but this would be great over rice, a short pasta or piled into a crusty baguette for a middle eastern meatball sub vibe!

Whipped feta can be made 1 week in advance, the tomato ragu can also be made in advance. Thre kofta are great into other dishes, pressed around skewers and grilled or into salads, soups or part of a spread with hummus, sauces, salads etc for a mezze style spread.

Beef Mince - use chicken, lamb or a plant based alternative.

Tinned Chickpeas - any cooked pulse will work - butte beans, cannellini, lentils

Whipped feta - for a simpler alternative, a good natural yoghurt works a dream as does just feta crumbled over. Dairy free couple use garlicky whipped tahini.

Braised Beef Kofta with Spiced Tomato, Chickpeas & Whipped Feta