Prep/cook time 35 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

8-12 sausages of your choice – pork, chicken, lamb or beef

3 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, sliced

½ bulb fennel, sliced

3 clove garlic

Sea salt, fresh ground black pepper

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 punnet Red grape tomatoes

1 punnet yellow grape tomatoes

½ cup kalamata olives, whole or pitted

1 cup chicken stock

3 large handfuls baby spinach

½ cup flat leaf parsley

To serve, mash potato, polenta, rice, or some good sourdough or garlic bread

Method

Place a large shallow frying-pan over a medium/high heat and add. Add 1 tbsp of the olive oil and sausages and gently sear them to caramelise, turning often, for about 4 minutes.

Transfer them to a plate and place the pan back on the heat. Add the remaining olive oil to the pan along with the onion, fennel, garlic, and a good pinch of salt.

Cook this for 5 minutes, stirring often, to soften and slightly caramelise then add the tomato paste, stir through, and cook for another 30 seconds before adding the tomatoes, olives and chicken stock.

Bring this to a simmer, season lightly then nestle in the sausages, cover the pan and simmer for 5 minutes turning the sausages halfway through cooking.

Add the spinach to the pan and place the lid on to wilt then stir through gently.

Serve the sausages with any of the suggested accompaniment.