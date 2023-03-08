These fritters are a delicious light meal or snack. you can serve them as they are or jazz it up with a simple salad or poached eggs, avocado & bacon if you really want to go to town.

They can be made up to 3 days in advance and store, covered, in the fridge. Reheat in a hot oven or frying pan.

Prep/cook time – 45 minutes

Makes approx. 8 fritters

Ingredients

1 head broccoli, roughly chopped

1 large zucchini, grated