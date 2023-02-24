These delicious fritters are all about versatility so if you want to swap out veggies, please do.

Also, both the fritters and green tahini can be prepared in advance so make for great meal prep. Simply reheat the fritters to serve. I also love to make these fritters a little larger and use for delicious veggie burger patty. The herbed tahini is amazing on anything from veggies, to seafood, meats and as a dip.

Prep time | 25 minutes cook time | 15 minutes

Makes approx. 8-9 5cm fritters

Ingredient

½ medium broccoli, roughly chopped

1 medium zucchini, roughly chopped

1 cup white cabbage, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic

Handful each parsley, coriander, mint, picked

1 shallot (spring onion), roughly chopped

½ cup haloumi, roughly chopped

1 tsp flake salt

1 ½ tsp ground cumin

Zest 1 lemon

Good pinch fresh ground black pepper

2/3 cup besan (chickpea) flour

3 tbsp olive oil

1/3 cup hulled tahini

1/3 cup water

1 clove garlic

3-4 sprigs coriander

Juice ¼ lemon + extra to serve

Za’atar, to serve

Method

Place the prepared broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, garlic, herbs and shallots into the Vitamix ascent blender jug.

Blend on a low speed to break down the vegetables, using the wand to mix as you go.

Add the haloumi, cumin, salt, lemon zest, pepper and besan flour then blend again to combine the mixture to the texture of soft breadcrumbs.

Spoon the mix into a bowl, form into desired size fritters and place onto a lined tray.

Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium/high heat and use the olive oil to cook the fritters, in batches, approx. 3-4 minutes each side.

While the fritters cook, use the 250ml canister and add the tahini, water, garlic, coriander, lemon and a little salt and pepper. Secure the base and blend on a high speed until a smooth sauce.

Serve the fritters with the tahini sauce, extra lemon and za’atar dusted over if using.