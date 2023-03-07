prep/cook time – 45 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large brown onion, thinly sliced

Flake sea salt, fresh ground black pepper

3 clove garlic, sliced

15 Brussel sprouts, sliced 5mm thick

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 piece puff pastry cut approx. 30cm square

1 egg yolk

method

Preheat an oven to 210 C.

Heat a large frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the olive oil, onion & salt.

Cook these stirring often until the onion begins to caramelise then add the Brussel sprouts and continue to cook for 5 minutes, tossing frequently until they begin to colour.

Season this mix with a little more salt & pepper if needed the cool for 10 minutes then mix half the cheese through.

Lay the puff pastry onto a piece of baking paper and onto a baking tray.

Score a 2cm boarder around the edge of the pastry, not cutting all the way through.

Use a fork to prick the middle area over the middle then spoon the Brussel sprout mixture over, leaving the boarder clear.

Top it with the remaining cheese, brush the boarder of the pastry with the egg yolk then place into the oven for 20 minutes, until the pastry is crisp and golden.