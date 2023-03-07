Brussels were made for a carbonara – they are best mates with pancetta or bacon, pecorino and the richness of egg is great with Brussel sprouts.

The best part of a carbonara is it’s minimal ingredients, comes together in 15 minutes or less and packs so much flavour.

Like all good, simple pastas, serve this as quickly as possible after making for the full lushness of a silky smooth sauce.

I used rigatoni pasta for this, mainly because it was what I had in the cupboard, so feel free to use any pasta you have.

Want to leave the Brussels out – go ahead, its back to where it began and so good!

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

100g pancetta or bacon, cut into small pieces

8 Brussel sprouts, cut into quarters or thickly sliced

200g dried rigatoni

3 eggs

2/3 cup fine grated parmesan + extra to serve

1/2 tsp course ground black pepper

Method

Bring a medium pot of lightly salted water to the boil.

Place a medium frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the olive oil and pancetta. Cook for 1 minute, stirring, then add the Brussel sprouts and continue to cook for 2 -3 minutes to crisp up the pancetta. Remove from the heat until the pasta is close to being ready.

Add the pasta to the water to cook for approx. 9 minutes, until al dente. Reserving ½ cup pasta cooking water.

In a small bowl, combine the egg, parmesan, black pepper and 1/3 of the cooking water, whisking to combine and temper the yolks.

Once the pasta close to being ready, heat the Brussels and pancetta up over a medium high heat s they are sauteing gently, then drain the pasta and add to the pan. Remove the pan from the heat and add the parmesan/egg mix, stirring it and tossing it through immediately so the heat of the pasta thickens it to get a silky sauce that clings to the pasta. Don’t heat the pan up again or you will get scrambled eggs. Use any extra pasta water to thin out a little if needed, adjust the seasoning to taste and serve with some extra parmesan grated and a little extra black pepper if desired.