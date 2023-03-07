Prep/cook time 30 minutes

serves 4

Ingredients

1 punnet Red Perino tomatoes

1 punnet Gold Perino tomatoes

4 large portobello mushrooms

6 sprigs thyme, leaves stripped

2 clove garlic, sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

Flake sea salt, fresh ground black pepper

1.25l vegetable Stock

1 ¼ cup polenta

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra to drizzle

1 cup basil, picked

1 small block parmesan, to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 200C and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Combine the Perino tomatoes into a bowl, add half the thyme, garlic, olive oil and season with salt, pepper and toss to combine.

Lay the mushrooms, cup side up, onto the baking tray, scatter over the remaining thyme, garlic, drizzle with remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast these for 7-8 minutes – the tomatoes should be just bursting and the mushrooms pooling with delicious juices.

While the tomatoes and mushrooms cook, bring the vegetable stock to the boil and whisk in the polenta.

Continue to cook over a low heat medium heat, whisking contently for 7-10 minutes, until you have a smooth creamy polenta.

Adjust the seasoning to taste and whisk in 2 tbsp of the olive oil.

To serve, spoon the polenta onto a large plate or individual serving bowls. Spoon over the mushrooms and tomatoes with any cooking juices, scatter with basil, grate over the parmesan and finish with a little drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and some more black pepper if desired.