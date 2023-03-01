Sept 4, 2022

Hi Team,

I’ve got some exciting news! I’ll be hosting and teaching a cooking class at the Sydney Seafood School on 5th October 6pm!

The link is below to book. I’ll be teaching you 3 delicious recipes from my book and you get into the kitchen as well to cook them and enjoy eating your creations!

This is a great night out to learn and have some fun. Come on your own, with a friend or partner or get a group together. Hope to see you there!

Book Sydney Seafood School

_______________________________

Butter Chicken Spiced Dahl

Prep/cook time 50 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 whole cauliflower, leaves attached

4 tbsp olive oil