Butter Chicken Spiced Dahl
Sept 4, 2022
Hi Team,
I’ve got some exciting news! I’ll be hosting and teaching a cooking class at the Sydney Seafood School on 5th October 6pm!
The link is below to book. I’ll be teaching you 3 delicious recipes from my book and you get into the kitchen as well to cook them and enjoy eating your creations!
This is a great night out to learn and have some fun. Come on your own, with a friend or partner or get a group together. Hope to see you there!
_______________________________
Prep/cook time 50 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 whole cauliflower, leaves attached
4 tbsp olive oil
