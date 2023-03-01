27.11.22

BBQ Broccolini with Za'atar Spiced Nuts & Seeds

This is a standalone salad or side to a larger spread. Make up to 1 hour ahead of time and serve at room temp for low stress meal times.

This literally would go with anything! BBQ seafood, meats, salads and perfect to have on the table for more veggie options around the holidays.

Prep time 10 minutes cook time 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 bunches broccolini

4 tbsp olive oil