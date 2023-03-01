4.12.22

Grilled Baby Capsicums, Whipped Garlicky Tahini, Olives & Pine Nuts

Serves 4

prep time 20 minutes | cooking time 20 minutes

Ingredients

400g mixed colour baby capsicums

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper

4 clove garlic

½ tsp dried oregano

1/3 cup tahini

Juice 1 lemon

1/3 cup kalamata olives, pitted, halved

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

2 tbsp tiny capers in brine

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

Handful mint & coriander leaves

Method

Preheat a BBQ or grill plate over a high heat.

Cut the capsicums in half lengthways and toss with half the olive oil, some salt and pepper. Slice 2 cloves of garlic and add this to the capsicums along with the oregano.

Grill for 7-8 minutes, turning throughout cooking to char and soften the capsicums, then place into a mixing bowl and add the capers, olives, pine nuts, vinegar and remaining olive oil.

Meanwhile combine the tahini, lemon and remaining 2 cloves of garlic in a blender with salt with 1/3 cup water.

Blend to a thick, smooth sauce, using a little more water to thin if needed. Season to taste. Spoon this over a large serving plate.

toss the capsicum salad with the herbs and spoon this over the whipped tahini, making sure you spoon over all the juices as well.

First Sunday of the December! wow, that came in fast. Hope everyone is well and navigating the tail end of 2022 ok.

This week is a Free for all recipe and the second in my sides series! Celebrating the dishes that often make a meal spectacular. I hope you have bookmarked or tried last week's Grilled Broccolini.

Veggie-driven side dishes are where I really like to bring a lot of variation and interest to a shared meal and they can often be a standalone dish for one or two if you like it that way. Dishing up a bunch of so-called ‘sides’ that can become THE meal.

Capsicums (or sweet peppers, depending on where you are from) love the char and smoke from barbecuing, grilling or roasting. Their sweetness really comes out and their flavour deepens and concentrates. They partner beautifully with a range of dishes and flavours from seafood, meats and other most other veggies from eggplants, zucchini, and tomatoes to pumpkin, cauliflowers, beans and nearly anything in between.

They love vinegars and acids, salty things (olives, capers, anchovies, Parmesan), herbie things, spicy things and sweet things (dried fruits, pomegranate) and spices (paprika, cumin, caraway, coriander seed). I’m using baby capsicums in this dish as they are in season and fantastic right now in Australia. being smaller, they also become quicker to cook so it's a perfect festive season dish to try with the broccolini dish from last week. They work so well together and if serving part of a larger meal you just need to bring in a substantial element and you're pretty much there.

I would always say to make extra tahini sauce, it lasts in the fridge for a week and you can use it on anything from salads, over grilled veggies, meats, fish and in sandwiches.

Swap

If you can't find baby capsicums or want to use large ones, they can be swapped in. Simply cut into quarters and proceed with the recipe. Other veggies go great here, try sliced zucchini or eggplant or a combination and any nut will work well to replace pine nuts.

I highly recommend you make the tahini sauce but if you want a shortcut, a thick, natural yoghurt works well as does hummus or babaganoush.

Olives or capers - if they aren't your thing, leave them off. They really bring a delicious, savoury, briny vibe to the dish against the sweet, smokey grilled capsicums (pepper) but the dish still works well without them.

Make ahead

Make the tahini sauce ahead (up to a week). If you refrigerate, you may need to thin it out again with some more lemon and water and adjust the seasoning.

Capsicums can be grilled in advance and held at room temp. You can also grill it the day before and have it in the fridge ready to make an easy salad at any time.

As always, I love to hear from you, so please leave messages, questions and photos of your creations in the comments.

Happy cooking and see you next week,

Tom xx