Aug 7, 2022

This week has been a busy one! I’m sure many of you know the feeling!

My new cookbook, More Fish, More Veg, has just released in Australia so there's quite a lot of activity around that which is super exciting !! It's out next Month in the UK stores and of course always available online all over the world!

So when the weeks are busy, convenience comes more into play in the kitchen and it's something I champion and embrace, especially with the family and work schedules forever attempting to be balanced!

Never feel like it's cheating to reach for a pre-made pizza base, frozen peas, store-bought pastry or as in this recipe - a good quality potato gnocchi. What I like to do though is pair it with lots of fresh, seasonal produce, so find that balance there. I see it just the same as using dried pasta or buying good sourdough bread.

This combination is a knockout. something magical happens to the fennel when you caramelise it in the pan. It becomes sweet and rich. and works perfectly with the meaty mushrooms, briny olives, hit of lemon and parmesan kick. In case you can’t tell, I’m a bit obsessed with this dish, it makes one satisfying veg-driven meal.

So by using a good quality store-bought gnocchi, this dish is a weeknight wonder or easy to dish up for a special occasion. Everything is cooked in one pan as well so less mess, and max flavour all the way!

Caramelised Fennel, Mushroom, Olive Gnocchi

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Serves 4 a light meal

Ingredients

1 head fennel, tops reserved

3 tbsp olive oil