This is pure comfort food and makes for perfect leftovers throughout the week.

Ingredient swaps

Pork sausage – if pork isn’t your thing then feel free to swap out for another sausage or even a mince – beef or chicken work well as does a vegan version. Mushrooms also make for a delicious alternative to the meat.

Pasta – any short pasta will work well here so use what you have, like or can find and if youdo have a longer pasta, theres nothing wrong with using that, it will work and be wicked! Another option is to break the longer pasta before cooking to make shorter pieces!

Tinned tomatoes – if you are in the Southern Hemisphere right now in Late Summer and coming into Autumn, there is about to be a lot of very ripe tomatoes in your garden or on the shelves. If so, then use fresh tomatoes diced up or crushed with your hands then cook them out. In the tinned tomato area, you can use a whole peeled tomato, crushed up with you hand or even tinned cherry tomatoes or a passata.

Prep/cook time 1.5 hrs

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 pork & fennel sausages

2 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, finely diced

2 clove garlic, roughly chopped

4 sprigs thyme

Salt, pepper

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup red wine

2 400g tins crushed tomato

500g dried Rigatoni penne pasta

1 cup cottage cheese or ricotta

3 cups shredded mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan cheese mix

Method

Preheat an oven to 210C and bring a large pot of lightly salted water to the boil.

Squeeze the sausage mince out of the sausages and set aside.

Place medium saucepan over a medium/high heat and add the olive oil, garlic, thyme, and a good pinch of salt.

Cook this for 3 minutes stirring often then add the pork sausage meat, breaking it up with a spoon as it cooks so it doesn’t clump together. Cook for approx. 3 minutes, to brown then meat then add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute before adding the red wine and cooking to reduce the wine by half.

Add the tinned tomato to the pan and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring often, to reduce and slightly thicken. Adjust the seasoning to taste with salt and pepper and remove the thyme sprigs.

Meanwhile cook the penne pasta in the boiling water for 8-9 minutes, drain, refresh under cold water and drain well again.

Mix half the ragu with the pasta and adjust the seasoning to taste.

Spoon half the remaining ragu into the bottom of a large baking dish and spoon over the cottage cheese or ricotta then cover with the pasta and spoon over the remaining ragu.

Scatter the cheese mix over the top and bake for 35-45 minutes in the oven, until the cheese is nice and golden and you can see the ragu bubbling up the sides of the dish