26.02.23

Exciting & Important Announcement

Next week I will be moving platforms to Substack, where I’ll be able to offer new experiences for this community, continuing with more of recipes, content and newsletters you love, plus the added benefit of a recipe index for easy searching of my recipes.

I’m also changing the name of this newsletter to ‘I Can Cook That’ which I feel better represents what I aim to get across with the type of recipes and content I share here and in general. For people to be able to say, “I can cook that”!

This move is a big personal risk for me, finding new momentum on the Substack platform.

I want to take this opportunity to say how much I really appreciate all the support since launching this newsletter six months ago. I absolutely love sharing so much with everyone and have a lot of gratitude for this opportunity to do so.

This is reader supported newsletter, so it’s you all that keep it going. Thank you.

No action is needed now, just keep an eye out for next week for an email from me titled I Can Cook That. It may end up in your spam, so mark it as safe, so you keep getting the deliciousness!

Thank you, eat well

Tom

________________________

Cheesy Baked Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu

This is pure comfort food and makes for perfect leftovers throughout the week.

Ingredient swaps

Pork sausage – if pork isn’t your thing then feel free to swap out for another sausage or even a mince – beef or chicken work well as does a vegan version. Mushrooms also make for a delicious alternative to the meat.

Pasta – any short pasta will work well here so use what you have, like or can find and if youdo have a longer pasta, theres nothing wrong with using that, it will work and be wicked! Another option is to break the longer pasta before cooking to make shorter pieces!

Tinned tomatoes – if you are in the Southern Hemisphere right now in Late Summer and coming into Autumn, there is about to be a lot of very ripe tomatoes in your garden or on the shelves. If so, then use fresh tomatoes diced up or crushed with your hands then cook them out. In the tinned tomato area, you can use a whole peeled tomato, crushed up with you hand or even tinned cherry tomatoes or a passata.

Prep/cook time 1.5 hrs

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 pork & fennel sausages

2 tbsp olive oil