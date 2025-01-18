Galette is just a fancy name for a free-form tart. Sweet or savoury they are rustic. The pastry is the perfect vehicle to take nearly any vegetables or fruits into something spectacular.

This potato & caramelised onion version is a meal to itself, great for a casual meal or entertaining. Make the caramelised onions ahead of time so when you are ready to cook, it’s just slicing the potatoes as thin as possible, tossing with the thyme, butter and layering up on the pastry.

A mandolin is perfect for slicing the potatoes very thin but if you don’t have one, using a sharp knife will be ok but if they aren’t wafer thin, you may want to precook the potato slices slightly in salted. boiling water for 1 minutes then drain well and continue with the recipe, tossing them in the butter & thyme.

Potato - swap for turnips, pumpkin, sweet potato or zucchini.

Pastry - shortcrust (pie pastry) can be swapped for puff with slightly different results.

cheese - use any melting cheese you like or a mix.

Brown (yellow) onions - red onions can be substituted.

Ingredients

Galette