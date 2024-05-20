This Chicken & Ricotta Meatball Spaghetti with Silverbeet & Mushrooms is midweek winner and Comes in at just $5 per serve making it a super affordable way to enjoy a nourishing meal.

Why ricotta? Well it lightens the meatball the same way breadcrumbs would except you’re not adding in gluten but instead getting extra protein and nutrition.

I like to make the meatballs in advance and in larger batches - you can bake them off and have them in the fridge for a quick snack or meal. I love to have high protein things like this on hand which makes eating well so much easier throughout the day. Added to a lunch box or wrap as well they are great served with a chutney or your favourite sauces, hummus, salads etc.

They can also be turned into larger burger style patties and into buns with all the trimmings.

Chicken - you can make these with beef, lamb or pork if you like!

Spaghetti - any pasta will work well here

Ricotta - as mentioned above ricotta works to lighten then meatball so they aren’t as dense. You can sub in breadcrumbs if you want a dairy free alternative or cottage cheese or a lactose free version of ricotta.

Mushrooms & Silverbeet - feel free to swap these for other veggies like spinach, zucchini or add in other things like capsicum or broccoli.

Tomato version - want a tomato based version, use a good quality tomato passata or pasta sauce in with meatballs and veggies.

Prep time 25 minutes

Cook time 20 minutes