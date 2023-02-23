Serves 4

Ingredients

3 large chicken marylands, skin on, cut into drumstick & thigh

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

12 baby pickling onion, peeled

6 clove garlic, roughly chopped

100g bacon, cut into 1cm pieces

6 sprigs thyme

250g small swiss brown or button mushrooms

500g chat potato, cut in half if larger

300ml dry white wine

½ cup whole kalamata olives

200g tinned crushed tomato

750ml chicken stock

½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method

Preheat and oven to 220C & place a large, deep casserole dish or frying pan (that can go in the oven) over a high heat.

Season the chicken on both sides with salt & pepper.

Pour the oil into the pan and add the chicken, skin side down to start, and cook untol golden.

Remove from the pan and add the onions to the pan, shaking around to colour slightly for 2 minutes then add the garlic, bacon, thyme, and mushrooms with a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes before adding the potatoes and white wine and cooking to reduce by half.

Add the olives, crushed tomato, and stock to the pan, bring to the boil and adjust the seasoning before adding the chicken back to the pan, skin side up, making sure it’s nestled into the sauce.

Cover with a lid and place into the oven (it can be a good idea to place a tray or foil under in case it spills).

Cook for 20 minutes at 220C before turning down to 160C for 1 hour then remove the lid, turn the heat up to 180C, spoon some cooking juice over the chicken and cook uncovered for 20 more minutes.

You want the chicken to be falling off the bone and have a nice crust on the top. Add the parsley over the dish and spoon around to gently mix through.