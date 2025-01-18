This I probably my ultimate meal. Golden, crumbed chicken, crisp Caesar style salad & fries! Once a week kind of meal that never leaves the rotation. Now let’s talk about a Yoghurt Caesar dressing. Replacing a traditional more mayonnaise based one, it brings the most delicious, fresh tang that is perfect with the anchovies, garlic & parmesan.

Now for me, fries are mandatory and I just use a good quality frozen chip to save some time but feel free to make your own or omitting you’re carb conscious.

Feel free to swap chicken for beef (rump is great) fish or pork.

Makes 4

Ingredients

2 skinless chicken breast, halved lengthways

2 eggs

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/3 cup plain flour

Salt & pepper

1 tbsp Italian herb mix

4 cups panko crumbs

2 cup olive oil for cooking

1 bag Frozen fries

1 cup Greek yoghurt

4 anchovies, finely chopped

¼ cup finely grated parmesan

1 clove garlic, crushed

Juice 1 lemon

1 cup diced bacon

2 baby cos, roughly chopped

½ cup shaved parmesan

Method

Place the fries onto a lined baking tray and set side.

Lightly pound the chicken breast between baking paper to flatten slightly.

Carefully dust the 4 pieces of chicken into the flour then dip into the egg and finally press into the crumbs. Set them aside in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan until a breadcrumb dropped in sizzles and browns quite quickly then add the chicken schnitzels one at a time, cooking 2-3 minutes each side until golden. Drin on paper towel and season with salt.

Meanwhile, preheat an oven to 220C and cook the fries for approx. 20 minutes, until golden.

Combine the yoghurt, anchovy parmesan garlic & lemon, seasoning to taste.

Cook the bacon in a frying pan until crisp then add to a large bowl along with the cos lettuce, shaved parmesan & enough dressing to coat well. Toss to combine.

Serve the schnitzels with the salad, fries and any extra sauce on the side.