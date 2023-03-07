This pasta is only 20 minutes away once you have the poached chicken in the fridge from the previous recipe for the chicken soup.

Use any short cut pasta you want and feel free to swap in veggies like cherry tomatoes, spinach, or mushrooms for delicious spins on the dish. IF you want to make it vego, leave out the chicken and add in some extra veg from above and for a completely vegan version, lose the Parmesan and sub in ¼ cup nutritional yeast.

Prep Time – 10 minutes | Cook Time 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

400g Casarecce pasta

4 tbsp olive oil