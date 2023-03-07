This fresh zingy salad is another delicious, healthy and simple dish to make after poaching the chicken for the soup. Using the cooked breast, this salad is a matter of minutes away. Make it go further by adding some tinned, cooked butterbeans, lentils or a cooked grain like buckwheat, pearl barley or quinoa. Some leaves would also be very welcome here as would other veg like tomatoes, olives and even some fresh sliced orange. IF you aren’t into raw zucchini (please try it) then simple lightly Sauté or grill it first. Vego version, I would swa; the chicken for some roast eggplant a mix of tomatoes, leaves, olives and butterbeans or a grain to make it one epic veg salad.

Prep time – 15 minutes (with cooked chicken)

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

2 zucchinis, sliced into 5mm rounds

1 head fennel, finely sliced (reserve fennel fonds)

1 cup flat parsley, roughly chopped

2 cup cooked chicken breast, shredded

4 tbsp olive oil

Zest & juice 1 lemon

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

150g marinated feta

1 tbsp za’atar, optional

Method

Combine the zucchini, fennel, reserved fonds, finely sliced, parsley & chicken into a mixing bowl then season with salt, pepper and dress with the olive oil and lemon zest and juice to taste. Mix well then plate onto a serving platter and scatter with feta and za’atar if using.