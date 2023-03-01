Coconut Chicken & Pumpkin Rice
13.11.2022
Coconut Chicken & Pumpkin Rice
I serve this with yoghurt, and you can add a simple salad, I like cucumber, tomato, shaved iceberg, chopped coriander, sliced shallots (scallions) and a good squeeze
Prep time – 10 minutes cook time 35 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
6 chicken thigh, skinless, boneless
3 tbsp good quality curry powder
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.