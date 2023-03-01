29.01.23

Wow, the first month of 2023 is almost over! I know we all say it, but, Jeez, that went quickly!

How is everyone going? I know for me, with the first month's check-in, I feel the year's momentum kick in - energy & time being pulled into a lot of the routines of life. As this happens, it is often eating well and our health that can get pushed to the side, when that should really stay as the priority as it plays such a big factor in so many other parts of our life.

This week is all about creating more with what you have by cooking a main component once and then using that to create new delicious, healthy dishes effortlessly so you can still keep up on healthy home-cooked meals. Three nourishing recipes with the technique of poaching a whole chicken. The soup is super comforting and, depending on where you are in the world, perfect to warm you up right now. Great for make-ahead/meal prep cooking. The pasta using the cooked chicken left from the soup is perfect for a weeknight meal in minutes and great for leftovers. Last but definitely not least, a really delicious and healthy salad is great for a light meal or see the notes for how to pimp it up if you want to turn it substantial!

This soup is the first recipe to make, with the technique of poaching the whole chicken form here, you can make the whole soup using the leftover cooked chicken to make the pasta or salad depending on how you feel. Keep coming back to it both as a technique and soup base, adding other veggies you have on hand - fresh or frozen. Try adding some soy, sesame oil, ginger and shallots, bean sprouts and coriander and swap the potato for some cooked rice or rice noodles, and you have an epic Asian chicken broth. Both the chicken and the broth keep for about 4 days in the fridge or freeze for a few months - the chicken is pulled and stirred through the broth (with or without the veggies), then frozen.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 whole chicken

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled, diced

2 sticks celery, diced

½ head garlic

Handful parsley stalks

Salt, black pepper

1 large desiree potato

1 zucchini, roughly chopped

½ tin butterbeans, drained

½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 tbsp EVOO

Grated parmesan to serve

Method

Place the chicken, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, parsley stalks and 1 tbsp salt into a large pot and cover with cold water, approx. 2.5L

Bring to the boil, skim any scum that comes to the surface then simmer for 30 minutes. Add the potato and zucchini and cook for 20 minutes longer.

Carefully remove the cooked chicken to a plate and discard the parsley stalks.

Shred the chicken leg and wing meat (reserve the breast meat for other recipes) and add back to the broth along with the parsley, butterbeans, olive oil and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve the soup with grated parmesan

Chicken, Zucchini, Fennel & Feta salad

This fresh, zingy salad is another delicious, healthy and simple dish to make after poaching the chicken for the soup. Using the cooked breast from a poached chicken, this salad is a matter of minutes away. If you don’t want to poach a whole chicken, simply use a store-bought roast chicken or leftover Sunday roast! Make it go further by adding some tinned, cooked butterbeans, lentils or a cooked grain like buckwheat, pearl barley or quinoa. Some leaves would also be very welcome here, as would other veg like tomatoes, olives and even some fresh sliced oranges. If you aren’t into raw zucchini (please try it), then simply lightly Sauté or grill it first. Vego version, I would swap the chicken for some roast eggplant, a mix of tomatoes, leaves, olives and butterbeans or a grain to make it one epic veg salad.

Prep time – 15 minutes (with cooked chicken)

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

2 zucchinis, sliced into 5mm rounds

1 head fennel, finely sliced (reserve fennel fonds)

1 cup flat parsley, roughly chopped

2 cup cooked chicken breast, shredded

4 tbsp olive oil

Zest & juice 1 lemon

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

150g marinated feta

1 tbsp za’atar, optional

Method

Combine the zucchini, fennel, reserved fonds, finely sliced, parsley & chicken into a mixing bowl then season with salt, pepper and dress with the olive oil and lemon zest and juice to taste. Mix well then plate onto a serving platter and scatter with feta and za’atar if using.

Chicken, Zucchini & Butterbean Casarecce

This pasta is only 20 minutes away once you have the poached chicken in the fridge from the previous recipe for the chicken soup.

Use any short cut pasta you want, and feel free to swap in veggies like cherry tomatoes, spinach, or mushrooms for delicious spins on the dish. If you want to make it vego, leave out the chicken and add in some extra veg from above and for a completely vegan version, lose the Parmesan and sub in ¼ cup nutritional yeast.

Prep Time – 10 minutes | Cook Time 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

400g Casarecce pasta

4 tbsp olive oil

½ cup diced onion

2 clove garlic, crushed

1/2 cup fennel, diced (reserve fennel fonds)

2 zucchini, sliced 5mm thick

Zest 1 lemon

½ cup pitted kalamata olives

200g cooked, tinned butterbeans, drained, rinsed

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

½ cup flat parsley, roughly chopped

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated plus extra

Method

Bring a large pot of water to the boil, season with a generous pinch salt. Add the pasta and cook for 9 minutes.

Meanwhile heat a large frying pan over a high heat. Add the olive oil, onion, fennel, garlic, zucchini and a little salt. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring then add the lemon zest, olives and chicken and continue to cook over the heat.

Drain the pasta, reserving ½ cup cooking water and add both to the zucchini, chicken frying pan, tossing well. Finish with the butterbeans, parsley, reserved fennel fonds, roughly chopped and the parmesan.

Adjust the seasoning with a little salt and black pepper and serve with extra parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges if desired for squeezing over.

As always, I love to hear from you, so please leave messages, questions and photos of your creations in the comments.

Happy cooking and see you next week,

Tom xx