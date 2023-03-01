Creamy Tray Baked Chicken
Sept 11, 2022
Come Join Me In A Cooking Class!
Hi Team, I’ve got some exciting news! I’ll be hosting and teaching a cooking class at the Sydney Seafood School on 5th October 6pm!
The link is below to book. I’ll be teaching you 3 delicious recipes from my book and you get to jump into the kitchen as well to cook them and enjoy eating your creations!
This is …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.