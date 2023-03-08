Seeded mustard & herb yoghurt

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large Desiree potato, grated or julienne

1 small brown onion, sliced

½ tsp flake salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1/3 cup plain flour or besan (chickpea) flour

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup natural yoghurt

2 tbsp seeded mustard

2 tbsp dill, chopped

Zest 1 lemon

100g sliced, cured or cold smoked ocean trout or salmon

1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve

1 tbsp za’atar, optional

1/3 cup picked dill

2 tbsp tiny capers to serve

Method

For the Rosti, rinse the potato in a bowl of cold water which removes a lot of the starch and stops it discolouring.

Squeeze out well in a clean cloth then combine the washed and dry grated potato, onion, seasonings, and flour.

Preheat a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium/high heat.

Add the oil and butter to the pan to melt the butter, spoon out half the oil/butter mix into a small container then add Rosti mix and flatten out into a thin pancake, pressing down well with a spatula.

Cook for 3-4 minutes on one side then drizzle the remaining oil/butter over the rosti and flip, cooking for a further 3-4 minutes until golden on each side and cooked through. You may need to adjust the heat while cooking to make sure it’s not burning. slide onto a chopping board and cut into 8 wedges.

In a small bowl, combine the yoghurt, mustard, dill, lemon zest and season lightly.

Top the Rosti wedges with some cured or smoked fish, the mustard yoghurt and serve scattered with dill, za’atar, capers and lemon wedges to serve.