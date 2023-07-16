Ok so I know I share a lot of tray roast veggie recipes! It’s what I love to make and eat myself a lot of the time and I see so many of you enjoying them … plus it is a super versatile way to cook well, affordably and deliciously, and it can be it’s own star of the show or you can make it part of a larger spread along side anything from fish, meats or other veg-centric dishes!

What is Gochujang you ask? Well, if you haven’t had the pleasure of its acquaintance, it is a Fermented Korean Chili paste with a real big personality - addictive spicy, savoury, and slightly sweet. It will bring a tonne of umami deliciousness to your dressings, marinades, stir fries, braises, bolognese, mayonnaises to serve with fried chicken or and into a burger (try a little mixed with you mince before forming you burger patties for an epic burger).

Want to get your hands on some? It is now widely available in most supermarkets plus Asian stores!

The sweet & spicy Gochujang dressing takes this tray roast veggies to new heights! Keep the dressing handy for using it over everything from rice & noodle dishes to fish & meats as a marinade or dressing and it makes an epic punchy salad dressing. I love it over Sashimi as well with a little lemon or lime to squeeze.

Dish this up as is or with some steamed rice for a large meal.

If you’re in the warmer months grill your veggies instead of roasting. Some grilled zucchini & eggplant in the summer is amazing with this dressing!

Gochujang - If you can’t get you hands on any then substitute equal quantities of miso and sriracha, combined together or just miso for a milder version.

Veggies - Any combo of veggies and work here depending on your seasons - cauliflower, broccoli, big wedges of cabbage or thick slices of zucchini or eggplant all work a treat. Roasted or grilled then dressed.

Gochujang Tray Roast Veggies

serves 4

Ingredients