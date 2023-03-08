Prep time 20 minutes

Makes 2 smoothie bowls

Ingredients

2 dragon fruit

2 cups frozen, sliced banana

2 cups frozen strawberries

½ cup chilled coconut milk

5 fresh strawberries, halved lengthways

½ punnet blue berries

½ cup toasted granola

1/3 cup toasted coconut flakes

1 passionfruit, cut in half

Method

Using a melon baller, cut small balls from on one of the dragon fruits and set aside. Scoop out any offcuts of the fruit and set aside for the smoothie bowl.

In the jug of the Vitamix Ascent blender, place the frozen banana, frozen strawberries, and flesh of the second plus l reserved flesh of the dragon fruit. Pour over the milk and then secure the lid and blend on speed one for 15 seconds then turn the speed up to 4 and use the tamp to help blend the ingredients to a smoothie creamy consistency, approx 1 minute.

Spoon the mix between two coconut bowls and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon. Place the strawberries, dragon fruit balls, blue berries, granola and coconut flakes over the bowls and serve straight always