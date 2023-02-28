Newsletter # 2. Woohoo! I just wanted to say a massive thank you for subscribing and coming on this journey with me.

The most delicious Brussel sprouts you will ever eat

This week I’m showing you how to convert any Brussel sprout hater into a lover with my favourite Brussel sprout dish. The key is all in how they are cooked and unbalancing the dish with exciting flavours - acids, salts, sweet, spice, fragrance.

Brussel sprouts are a brassica, in the family with broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower - all of which are transformed into something so meaty, sweet and delicious when caramelised and will be featuring in the video series in the weeks ahead!

Ramblings - Did you know that Brussels grow on branches, all bunched together. I once got my hands on a branch one time and dropped the whole thing in the deep fryer until the whole thing was golden then hit them with salt, za’atar and lemon. you can just pull them off and dip them in your favourite sauce or condiment like garlicky whipped tahini. I did this in the restaurant where we had a large deep fryer, but it's a pretty cool way to serve them.

My whole branch of Brussel sprouts just deep fried

What are the best ways to prepare and cook them? You can prep Brussels in many different ways but for best results at home, by cutting them in half or quartering if they are larger – you create more surface area to caramelise as they cook and make contact with the pan and that means more flavour.

You want to get them all gnarly and charred through high-heat cooking – sauté, frying/deep frying, roasting at 220c-230c or grilling are my top methods. No boiling or steaming, you just release more of their unpleasant flavour and smell without any of that good flavour. If you want to add them to a stir fry, I thinly slice them or quarter them so they cook quicker and caramelise nicely or I pre-caramelise and cook them and add them in towards the end.

What flavours work with Brussel sprouts? The short answer is, nearly everything, they are so versatile. My favourite is this dish's combination of lemon, chili, sweet maple or honey and mint – it's killer. Also think Asian flavours – soy, sesame oil, fish sauce, miso, oyster sauce, Chinese black vinegar, Szechuan pepper, garlic, ginger.

Then more European - think cheeses from feta through to parmesan and a cheddar, gruyere or raclette (caramelised Brussel sprouts, in the pan, doused in one of these melting cheeses and under a grill, epic!). Anchovies, herbs, toasted nuts, sultanas.

Don’t forget about fragrant curry spices. You could toss a teaspoon of a good curry spice through at the end after they are cooked along with some sultanas and toasted seeds, a squeeze of lemon or lime ... Yum.

When do I know they are ready? You want to cook them to a point where there is little bite left in them. You don’t want them crunchy – in fact, I love them when they are completely soft on the inside and golden on the outside. That’s when they really get to another level of deliciousness. I just give them a little squeeze with my fingers or of course pop one in the mouth. There are exceptions to this rule. When I stir fry - they are cut thinner so a little ‘bite’ is nice, just make sure you get some nice caramelisation and char on them as they cook so start them first over a high heat and don’t overcrowd the pan.

What else to do with Caramelised Brussels - once you have got the hang of making Brussels delicious, it's time to add them to everything!

stir-fries & curry

soba noodles with a punchy miso ginger dressing

pasta with garlic, chili, lemon and olive oil

tossed through a warm salad with a grain like buckwheat or farro, some feta, a nut and some herbs with a lemony dressing.

pile on top of a thick soup like pumpkin or cauliflower

Even without the hummus, the Brussels with the maple, chili, lemon and mint is a great side dish to any spread – Roast meats, fish or into a nourishing grain bowl. You don’t need to serve them hot either, room temp is fine so it makes timing a meal much easier.

Oh baby I like it raw! Lastly, I know this is all about making them all charred and well cooked but, stay with me, they are also delicious raw.... finely shaved and hit with a sharp dressing (lemon juice or red wine vinegar, a little dijon mustard, maple or honey & extra virgin olive oil) then shower with some shaved Parmesan and lots of black pepper .... or coat in a good quality mayo for a delicious Brussel slaw to serve into a sandwich or with grilled fish, meats or a crunchy schnitzel! To get them really finely shaved use a sharp knife or better yet, a mandolin or one of those fancy food processors that have the veggie shaving attachments.

So are you a Brussel hater or lover? Give this recipe a try then let me know how you went in the comments. I love to hear your feedback!

This week from my kitchen

Pumpkin, Potato & Chickpea Curry

With the whole family feeling under the weather this past week, I know it’s time to pull out that nourishing comfort food and that’s exactly what this curry is. Curry’s are a massive favourite for us all the time as they are a low fuss, perfect to make ahead and simply reheat (and the flavour actually gets better over the next day or two) so perfect for easy mealtime. You can make a decent curry with humble, inexpensive ingredients you probably have in your cupboard right now.

This potato and pumpkin one is perfect on its own but feel free to add something else green – some spinach stirred through at the end or some broccoli or green beans added about halfway through the cooking. Serve with rice if desired or another great option if you feel like soup is to leave out the chickpeas & pea tendrils when cooking everything, blend everything up, using a little more stock or water to thin it out if needed, then stir through the chickpeas to serve and finish with the coriander and lemon.

Swap out – use other veggies like cauliflower, and sweet potato in place of the pumpkin, and potato and spinach can replace the pea shoots. Tinned lentils are a great swap for chickpeas …. any legume will work really.

This potato and pumpkin one is perfect on its own but feel free to add something else green – some spinach stirred through at the end or some broccoli or green beans added about half way through the cooking. Serve with rice if desired or great option if you feel like soup is to leave out the chickpeas & pea tendrils when cooking everything, blend everything up, using a little more stock or water to thin it out if needed, then stir through the chickpeas to serve and finish with the coriander and lemon.

Swap out – use other veggies like cauliflower, sweet potato in place of the pumpkin and potato and spinach can replace the pea shoots. Tinned lentils are a great swap for chickpeas …. any legume will work really.

Prep/cook time – 40 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium butternut pumpkin, peeled & deseeded

3 medium red skinned potato, peeled

3 tbsp olive oil (or coconut oil)

1 brown onion, diced

Sea salt, pepper

2 tbsp good curry powder (I use Keens)

3 cups vegetable stock

400ml coconut milk

400g tinned chickpeas, rinsed

1 punnet pea shoots, roughly chopped

Handful coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 lemon

Method

Cut the pumpkin into large 4cm pieces and the potato into sixths lengthways. Set aside

Place a large saucepan over a medium/high heat and add the oil, onion, garlic, pumpkin and potato along with a good pinch of salt and cook, stirring for 2-3 minutes to begin to sweat the vegetables, allowing their flavour to natural sugars to release.

Cover the pan with a lid and continue to cook the veggies for 8 minutes, stirring ever 2 minutes.

After 4 minutes, add the curry powder to the pan, stir through the veggies and continue cooking. This process helps coax more flavour to the veggies. If they caramelise a little, that’s a good thing

Add the stock to the pan and bring to a boil then turn down and simmer for 5 minutes before adding the coconut milk, stir through, and continue to simmer for approx. 20 minutes, until the veggies are softened. Add the chickpeas to the pan along with the peas shoots then adjust the seasoning to taste.

Serve the curry with coriander stirred through and a god squeeze of lemon

The Weekly Threesome

In the first week of the weekly threesome, I'm sharing my top three cookbooks. To be honest, there are more than 3, but these are 3 high rotation ones

Every Night Of The Week - Lucy Tweed

I love everything about Lucy’s delicious, no-nonsense approach to food and the commentary to match. Lucy also worked with me, styling my new cookbook. We have a similar creative approach that often shines through in our dishes.

Moro East (and all the Moro books) - Sam & Sam Clark

All their books are a culinary journey through so many cultures. I love the dishes and the way the book is shot and composed. You can taste it. This is the food and flavours I call my soul food.

​ Gjelina - Travis Lett

Also my favourite restaurant in the world + their cafe, Gjusta - both are in Venice Beach, LA and have so much vibe. The food is so honest, simple, flavoursome & thorough in technique. There is a massive emphasis on veg as well.

I'd love to know what your favourite cookbooks are, let me know in the comments.

Hopefully, come August my new cookbook can make its way into your kitchen. I can’t wait to share it with the world!

See you next week! I’ll be sharing the next episode of More Veg, where we will be cooking the mighty eggplant!

Eat well,

Tom