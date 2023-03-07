Feel free to replace the beef with cooked chicken, tofu, seafood or more veggies.

Partially freezing the sirloin makes it easier to slice thinly. Don’t fully freeze or if it is fully frozen, allow to sit out for an hour before slicing

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

150g sirloin, frozen for at least 2 hours

100g dried rice noodles

750ml chicken broth

2 tbsp soy

2 tbsp hoi sin

1 tbsp sesame oil

Pinch salt

1 tbsp each minced ginger, lemongrass, garlic

2 cups zucchini, thinly sliced into ‘noodles’

½ punnet cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup sliced kale or spinach

Zest & juice of 1 lime

1 cup bean sprouts

1/3 cup sliced shallots

1 cup picked coriander

Method

Thinly slice the sirloin while partially frozen then lay out on a plate. Freezing makes it easier to thinly slice.

Cook the rice noodles according to packet instructions then refresh in cold water and drain well. Set aside. Keep a pot of water boiling to reheat the noodles.

Place the chicken broth into a pot and add the soy, hoi sin, sesame oil, salt ginger, lemongrass and garlic.

Bring to the boil, season with a pinch of salt then add the zucchini, tomatoes, kale, zest and juice of the lime.

Reheat the noodles in the boiling water, drain and add to the bottom of two bowls then add the beans sprouts and raw sliced beef.

Spoon the broth and the veggies over the beef, gently mix around then top with the shallots and coriander to serve.