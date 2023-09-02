This recipes is all about giving! Made all at once, it’s a complete meal and only takes 30-35 minutes, however you have 3 components here that can all be used as a part of a meal somewhere else so keep them on hand as part of your epic home cook repertoire.

The miso glazed eggplant and the miso glaze itself over other veggies, fish or chicken.

The smashed cucumber salad which is everything to serve with noodle dishes, dumplings, a grilled steak, a stir fry or jus ton its own.

The Fried rice is really simple and easy and beats takeout! Adding in the extra veggies and egg makes it a meal in itself.

If you want to shortcut the recipe, swap the fried rice for steamed rice, easy. This recipe came about with left-over cooked rice in the fridge and a few pieces of cauliflower and a Cobb of corn in the veggie drawer.

The miso glaze can last a while so make extra and have it on hand. If you do store it in the fridge, make sure to bring it to room temp to use as it goes on much easier.

Tahini may seem a little odd at first in an Asian inspired recipe, but believe me, its incredible. Sesame paste works so well with these flavours. If its not your thing, leave it off.

How to tackle this recipe/ getting ahead

If you give yourself 35 minutes and you’ll have this epic dinner on the table as the eggplant cooks. Remember to have chilled / leftover rice, it makes the best fried rice as it won’t go gluggy.

1 - Get the eggplant roasting then make the glaze.

2 - Next make the smashed cucumber salad.

3 - Once the eggplant has finished its first roast, spoon over that glaze and return to the oven.

4 - Now make that fried rice and once the eggplant is ready, serve it up!

*Hot tip, always prep the fried rice ingredients before beginning the to make so when you get to that part, it comes together in a couple of minutes.

If you’re cooking and the eggplant is ready but other parts aren’t, that’s fine, the eggplant can sit and wait and vis versa, the fried rice is fine to sit for 5 minutes. Don’t stress too much on getting everything ready together.

Get ahead –

- making the glaze

- prepping the fried rice ingredients

- smashing the cucumber

- pre roasting the eggplant ready to be glazed. Then things will really flow.

Eggplant - Eggplant is by far the best veggie for miso, however, roast cauliflower, roast wedges of pumpkin, fish fillets, chicken thighs all work so well.

Cauliflower & Corn (fried rice) - swap in any veggie here. Think chopped broccoli, bok choy, peas, diced carrot, zucchini. It really is very versatile, just chop the veggies small

Rice - if rice isn’t your thing, swap in extra cauliflower. You can also use brown rice here if you like. just have it cooked and chilled. Noodles can also work amazing - cooked soba or rice noodles work really well in place of the rice.

Miso Glazed Eggplant, Smashed Cucumber Salad & Cauliflower Fried Rice