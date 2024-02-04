Loading video

This dish centres around simplicity and the incredible flavours that form when you let layers of veggies, cheeses & a fresh tomato ragu slowly cook to create one epic veg centric lasagne that comes together without much fuss & feeds the whole family or household. Even if you’re cooking for one or two, still make this and have epic best leftovers for days to come that reheat like a dream. I love to serve this with a leaf salad, as simple as rocket & torn iceberg and a sharp red wine vinegar dressing (50/50 ratio of extra virgin olive oil & vinegar). A little shaved parmesan if thats your thing. From there you could add some tomatoes, olives, finely shaved red onion if you like.

Cheeses – swap haloumi and/or cheddar for mozzarella or any other melting cheese.

Veggies – use thinly sliced pumpkin or large mushrroms in place of one of the veggies for a delicious change.

Frozen spinach can be substituted for the baby spinach

Onion/garlic – leave out if needed due to dietary requirements. It will still be pretty delicious

Additions

Sliced Salami – on a reheat, I’ve added slices of salami on the top then a little more cheese and reheated in the oven for a pretty epic addition.

Lentils - add a drained 400g tin of lentils into the ragu for some extra goodness

Mince into the ragu - Feel free to brown off some mince, 500g would do, then add the ragu to the pan, simmer for a few minutes then proceed to use this in layering

Serves 6-8

Prep time - 30 minutes | Cook time - 1.5 hours

Ingredients

No-cook tomato ragu

3 x 400g tins crushed tomato

1 brown onion, finely chopped

3 clove garlic, finely chopped

Handful each flat leaf parsley & basil, roughly chopped

Salt, pepper

2 eggplant sliced 1cm thick rounds

10 dried lasagne sheets

2-3 zucchini, sliced 5cm thick on an angle

4-5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

250g haloumi, grated

200g baby spinach or kale leaves, roughly chopped

Handful each flat leaf parsley & basil, roughly chopped

200g mozzarella, grated

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C.

Combine the tomato ragu ingredients in a bowl and season well, to taste. For layering the lasagne, feel free to mix it up but this is what I did.

- Spoon ¼ of the ragu into a large 40cm x 30cm baking dish.

- Lay over half the lasagne sheets, ¼ more of the ragu, 1/3 of the grated haloumi

- Lay over the eggplant, brushing it with half the olive oil & seasoning well with salt & pepper.

- Lay the remaining pasta sheets over the eggplant, spoon over another ¼ of ragu, 1/3 of the haloumi, then the chopped spinach, seasoning lightly.

- Lay the zucchini over the spinach & brush or drizzle with the remaining olive oil, season well with salt & pepper.

- Finally spoon over the remaining ragu and finish with the last bit of haloumi and all the mozzarella.

- Cover the baking dish with foil and place in the oven for 25 minutes at 220C then reduce the heat to 180C for approx. 1 hour.

- Uncover and finish for 5 minutes to colour the cheese, if needed.

Serve with a nice crisp salad with a sharp dressing – equal quantities olive oil to vinegar dressing.

For the full I Can Cook That experience with access to all my recipes & video master class series More Veg, upgrade to paid. You support Means the world. Tom x

upgrade to paid