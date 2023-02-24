Sharing dishes like this over the summer months is such a delicious way to eat. The ezme is Turkish inspired and works perfectly here served with the creamy hummus and some pita bread to graze on or add some fish or grilled meats and make it a full meal. The Vitamix Accent blender makes light work of chopping the ezme ingredients in seconds and creating such a delicious, juicy salad.

Both the ezme and hummus can be made in advance so all you have to do is make some final touches to serve.

Prep time – 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

Ezme

1 small red onion

1 large red capsicum

2 vine ripened tomatoes

1 clove garlic

Handful each flat leaf parsley & dill

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

¼ tsp ground cumin

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper

1/3 cup kalamata olives, torn

Few sprigs dill

Hummus

1 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed, drained

1/3 cup tahini

1 clove garlic

½ cup water

Juice 1 lemon

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

2 tsp za’atar

Flatbreads to serve

Method

Roughly chop the onion, capsicum, tomato, garlic, and herbs and place into the jug of the Vitamix accent blend the ingredients on speed 1 or 2 for 10 seconds then scrape down the sides using the wand and continue to blend for another 10 seconds.

Add the olive oil, pomegranate molasses, cumin season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spoon this into a bowl, clean the blender jug then add the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, water and lemon to the jug with a good pinch of salt and pepper. Blend to a smooth creamy texture, using a little more tahini to thicken or water to thin, if needed.

To serve, spoon the hummus onto a serving plate and make a indent in the middle, spoon in the yoghurt then drizzle with the pomegranate molasses, olive oil and za’atar.

Spoon the Ezme onto another plate and top with the olives and dill and serve with dishes with warm flatbreads to dip through.