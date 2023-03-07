Mushrooms, Lentils, Tomato, Avocado & Feta

Serves 4

Prep & cook time 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potatoes

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small brown onion

200g small cup mushrooms, sliced

Salt, pepper

1 tsp each ground cumin, coriander

½ tsp sweet, smokey paprika + extra to serve

400g cooked lentils, drained

2 large handful coriander leaves, half roughly chopped

2 vine ripened tomatoes, diced

1 Lebanese cucumbers, diced

2 avocado, diced

2 limes

100g marinated feta, crumbled

Method

Preheat an oven to 190C.

Wash the sweet potato well, toss with 1 tbsp of olive oil and a little salt.

Lay these onto a lined baking tray and roast for approx. 40-45 minutes, until they give way when gently squeezed.

Meanwhile, place a medium frying-pan over a medium/high heat and add 2 tbsp olive oil, onion, a pinch of salt and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add the mushrooms to the pan with a pinch more salt and cook these for another 2-3 minutes until they begin to soften and collapse. Add the cumin, coriander, paprika and cook for another minute then add the lentils, stir through, and adjust the seasoning to taste. Allow to cool slightly then stir through half the coriander.

Combine the tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, remaining coriander, juice of limes and 1 tbsp olive oil. Season to taste.

Make cut down the length of each sweet potato and squeeze them open. Spoon over the mushroom mixture followed by the avocado salad and finish with feta, a dusting of paprika, coriander and serve with remaining lime.