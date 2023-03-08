Prep/cook time - 1 hour

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 potatoes

3 eggs

250g green beans, trimmed & halved

250g bean sprouts

2 carrots, sliced into thin rounds

Salt, pepper

250g firm tofu, cut into 1cm thick rectangles

2 tbsp corn flour

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ wombok (Chinese Cabbage) or iceberg lettuce

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Lebanese cucumbers, sliced into thin rounds

1 shallot/spring onion (scallion) finely sliced

Handful coriander leaves

Lemon and pappadums to serve

Satay sauce

1 tbsp curry powder or 2 tbsp Indian curry paste

½ cup crunchy peanut butter

1 cup coconut milk

Juice 1 juicy lemon

2 tbsp soy sauce

Method

Place the potatoes in another pot and cover with cold water, a generous pinch of salt and bring to the boil. Simmer for 20-25 minutes until tender when pierced with a small knife. Drain and cool to room temp then cut into small random pieces.

While to the potatoes cook, bring a small and large pot of water to the boil and add a pinch of salt. Add the eggs and simmer for 7 minutes. Drain and refresh in ice water for 3 minutes then peel and set aside.

Combine the curry sauce ingredients and set aside. Use a little splash of water if needed to thin the sauce after it sits.

Set up a large, deep bowl of ice water for blanching the vegetables. In the large pot of water, add the green beans and cook for 1 minutes then remove and into the ice water. Remove the beans form the water onto a plate with paper towel then repeat with the carrots, cooking for 1 minutes then the bean sprouts. Removing each from the water before cooking the next one.

Toss the tofu with the corn flour and some salt and pepper. Preheat a medium frying-pan over a medium-high heat, add the olive oil and cook the tofu for 3-4 minutes, turning on all sides, until crispy and golden. Transfer to a plate.

To build the salad scatter the wombok over a large platter and make piles of the beans, carrots, beans sprouts, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and potato over the cabbage. Add the tofu then halve the eggs and add them. Spoon over the satay sauce and leave some for the side then scatter the shallots/scallions and coriander. Serve with lemon and papadums.