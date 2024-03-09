Glazed Hasselback Pumpkin with Almonds, Currants, Feta, Herbs

Ingredients

1 butternut pumpkin, peeled, halved, seeds removed

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup blood orange marmalade

Zest & juice 1 orange

½ tsp allspice

100g feta, crumbled

Large handful flatleaf parsley leaves

Large handful dill

¼ cup currants

1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C.

Lay chopsticks on either side of a pumpkin half & slice down the length of the pumpkin approx. 7mm thick, the chopstick stopping the knife form cutting all the way through.

Repeat with the remaining pumpkin half, place both on a baking tray, brush with the oil, season with salt & pepper. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Combine the maple, marmalade, orange zest, juice & allspice in a small pot & reduce to a third.

After 20 minutes, brush the pumpkin with some glaze, return to the oven to cook for another 30 minutes, glazing with more glaze and juices from the tray every 10 minutes. Allow to cool slightly, transferring to a large platter.

Spoon a little extra glaze over the pumpkins if desired & scatter over the feta. Combine the parsley, dill, almonds, currants & scatter this over the pumpkins to serve.