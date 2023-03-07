This is a simple and flavour packet gnocchi dish perfect for a quick lunch or midweek dinner. Once you have the gnocchi made in advance, this dish is literally 10 minutes away. A nice addition would be anchovies if you like that.

Serve with a simple salad and you are in gnocchi heaven. Enjoy.

Prep/cook time 15 minutes (after making gnocchi or using store bought)

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup mixed olives

3 tbsp olive oil