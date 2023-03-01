23.12.22

Gochujang Glazed Tofu & Glazed Raw Veggie Salad

This is also a great recipe to whip up between the chaos and over consumption of the festive season when you want to balance things back out again.

I’ve been making this salad a lot lately. The warmer summer months in Australia means salads are on high rotation. But not just any salad, they need to be substantial enough to become a meal and not over fussed or time consuming!

Enter this beauty! Gochujang is making a big mainstream splash and for good reason! Its umami rich spicy is totally addictive and worth having in your pantry for stir fries, dressings, marinades, broths, soups or to stir through softened butters to melt over steaks, chicken, seafood or cook your scrambled eggs in or mayo for smearing onto a sandwich, grilled corn or to dip fresh cooked prawns in! Making a bolognaise or ragu and want to add something different, pop in a spoon of gochujang and thank me later!

This glaze recipe is one to have on hand as well. It doubles as a dressing or marinade and perfect for spooning over veggies after roasting, onto a whole grilled fish or using for a noodle salad. Its uses are endless!

Serves 4

Prep time 30 minutes | Cook time 6 minutes

Ingredients

Gochujang glaze

¼ cup gochujang

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp soy

2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds + 1 tbsp extra to serve

2 tbsp olive oil

400g firm tofu, cut into 1cm thick pieces

¼ wombok, finely sliced

2 medium zucchini, julienne

2 carrots, julienne

3 shallots (scallions) finely sliced

Large handful coriander, roughly chopped

¼ cup tahini

Steamed rice to serve

Method

Combine the gochujang glaze ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

Heat a large frying pan over a high heat and add the olive oil and tofu. Cook the tofu for 2 minutes, until golden then flip and cook for 30 seconds more before turning off the heat and adding 1/3 of the glaze to the pan, gently tossing the tofu through it to cover and glaze. Set aside in the pan.

Combine the wombok, zucchini, carrot, 2.3 of the shallots and all the coriander in a shallow serving bowl. Add half the remaining dressing and toss well to combine.

Top the salad with the glazed tofu, spoon over remaining dressing, shallots, sesame seeds and spoon over the tahini.

Serve with steamed rice if desired.

Ingredients swaps & additions

Wombok - is perfect for raw salads with its crisp, sweet leaves, but if you can't find then regular cabbage is great, finely shaved. Another option is iceberg or cos lettuce finely shaved! It’s all about that fresh crispness!

Tofu – tofu is a fantastic carrier of flavour and a plant-based source of protein, so sucks up all the flavours of the gochujang well as it caramelises in the glaze. If you want a swap, you can literally swap for any seafood, meat or another veg option like mushrooms. Chicken, beef, prawns, squid, fish, thin slices and cooked the same way with the glaze at the end would work a treat. Got leftover roast chicken, just toss it through the salad and enjoy an epic lunch dish!

Gochujang - can’t find or don’t like the heat? Swap gochujang for sriracha if can’t find and if you aren’t into heat, add miso go a bit less on the quantity

Edamame – I also love adding in podded edamame beans. You can buy them frozen in most supermarkets. Just thaw out under some running water, drain and add to the salad for extra goodness.

Nuts - I haven’t added them here but roasted peanuts are amazing in this salad, as are toasted cashews or even almonds.

Make ahead

Make the glaze in advance and store it in the fridge for a month. It holds well. I always make extra and use it on so many things.

The glazed tofu can be made and kept at room temp for a couple of hours or refrigerated overnight.

The whole salad can be made and kept overnight. We often do this for a quick lunch the next day. Look it's not the same, but still great!

Want a stir fry?

Prepare the ingredients and instead of keeping the salad raw, stir fry it and add the glaze as you do in the original recipe! Great for the cooler evenings or when you want a hot meal. You could also add some cooked rice noodles at the end for an epic noodle dish!

As always, I love to hear from you, so please leave messages, questions and photos of your creations in the comments.

Happy cooking and see you next week,

Tom xx