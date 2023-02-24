Prep, cook time 40 minutes

Serves 4

A nourishing, affordable and delicious soup to make while the weather is cooler. Make extra as it lasts a few days in the fridge and the flavour just keeps getting better.

If desired a little goats cheese stirred through at the end would be amazing.

ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

1 leek, halved lengthways, washed, thinly sliced