Green Veggie Minestrone
Prep, cook time 40 minutes
Serves 4
A nourishing, affordable and delicious soup to make while the weather is cooler. Make extra as it lasts a few days in the fridge and the flavour just keeps getting better.
If desired a little goats cheese stirred through at the end would be amazing.
ingredients
4 tbsp olive oil
1 leek, halved lengthways, washed, thinly sliced
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.