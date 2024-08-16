I’m always searching for more ways to pack greens into my meals and still be as delicious and exciting as always. Enter the Green Goddess Risotto! It’s not your average risotto, vivid green, finished with a veggie packed puree that adds so much creaminess, colour and nourishment. Finished with plenty of Parmesan & pesto really lifts things up. I’ve served this as is or also found it to be quite delicious with some simple pan-fried or roast fish - white flesh or a salmon or ocean trout both work well.

Make ahead - risottos are the perfect make ahead dish and reheat quite well. Freezing is also an option. On reheating, you may need to adjust with a little more stock and seasonings. The veggie puree can also be made in advance and kept for a few days in the fridge.

Leek - swap for brown onion if desired.

Kale/silverbeet - any leafy green can be used here - cavalo nero or spinach are great options. You could also sub in 1 cup of frozen peas if you like for some of the greens. It gives the risotto a lovely lighter green colour and sweetness.

For a vegan version you can totally omit the parmesan and use a dairy free pesto. A little nutritional yeast is actually quite lovely.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients