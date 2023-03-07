Grilled Baby Capsicums, Whipped Garlicky Tahini, Olives & Pine Nuts
Serves 4
prep time 20 minutes | cooking time 20 minutes
Ingredients
400g mixed colour baby capsicums
3 tbsp olive oil
Salt, pepper
4 clove garlic
½ tsp dried oregano
1/3 cup tahini
Juice 1 lemon
1/3 cup kalamata olives, pitted, halved
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
2 tbsp tiny capers in brine
2 tbsp sherry vinegar
Handful mint & coriander leaves
Method
Preheat a BBQ or grill plate over a high heat.
Cut the capsicums in half lengthways and toss with half the olive oil, some salt and pepper. Slice 2 cloves of garlic and add this to the capsicums along with the oregano.
Grill for 7-8 minutes, turning throughout cooking to char and soften the capsicums, then place into a mixing bowl and add the capers, olives, pine nuts, vinegar and remaining olive oil.
Meanwhile combine the tahini, lemon and remaining 2 cloves of garlic in a blender with salt with 1/3 cup water.
Blend to a thick, smooth sauce, using a little more water to thin if needed. Season to taste. Spoon this over a large serving plate.
toss the capsicum salad with the herbs and spoon this over the whipped tahini, making sure you spoon over all the juices as well.