Serves 4

prep time 20 minutes | cooking time 20 minutes

Ingredients

400g mixed colour baby capsicums

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper

4 clove garlic

½ tsp dried oregano

1/3 cup tahini

Juice 1 lemon

1/3 cup kalamata olives, pitted, halved

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

2 tbsp tiny capers in brine

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

Handful mint & coriander leaves

Method

Preheat a BBQ or grill plate over a high heat.

Cut the capsicums in half lengthways and toss with half the olive oil, some salt and pepper. Slice 2 cloves of garlic and add this to the capsicums along with the oregano.

Grill for 7-8 minutes, turning throughout cooking to char and soften the capsicums, then place into a mixing bowl and add the capers, olives, pine nuts, vinegar and remaining olive oil.

Meanwhile combine the tahini, lemon and remaining 2 cloves of garlic in a blender with salt with 1/3 cup water.

Blend to a thick, smooth sauce, using a little more water to thin if needed. Season to taste. Spoon this over a large serving plate.

toss the capsicum salad with the herbs and spoon this over the whipped tahini, making sure you spoon over all the juices as well.