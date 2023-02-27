Romesco sauce is in my fridge all year around, as it literally can go with anything from grilled veggies, as a dip, served with eggs, seafood – cooked and raw, meats, chicken, into soups and tomato braises to give a nice robust kick of flavour. Its so simple to make in the Vitamix Ascent blender and depending on what you want to use it for you can blend less for a crunchy version of blend at a higher speed, longer for a silky smooth puree.

Prep/cook time – 20 minutes

Serves 4 as a side or 2 as a light meal

Ingredients

Romesco sauce

2 large red capsicums