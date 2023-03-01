30.10.2022

Roast Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Charred Onions, Maple Spiced Nuts & Seeds

This is a great dish to make ahead and take to a BBQ, bring a plate, picnic, Thanksgiving or meal prep for work or to have on hand.

Also when you have a lot of things going on for a dinner party or gathering its these kind of dishes that you can have ready, sitting there, that really make things easier.

Serve this as a stand-alone, part of a spread of other salads or with a Roast or BBQ.

Making ahead if making ahead, keeps nuts separate until last minute then just scatter them around and over. As people dig in they get a bit of everything.

Prep time 15 minutes Cook time 20 minutes

Ingredients

½ small Kent pumpkin, cut into approx. 4cm pieces

2 medium sweet potato, peeled