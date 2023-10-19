Hey there, want to get more veggies in your day? Look no further! This recipe is about elevating humble cupboard ingredients into something spectacular. It truely embraces the CAN in I Can Cook That, with the base of this recipe coming form cans, making it very economical and approachable. Canned legumes & tomatoes are a staple in our house with many meals throughout the week being created from them. Think braises, soup, bolognese, salads, curries and dips!

This veggie loaded dish is such a delight for an affordable & nourishing meal any night of the week + perfect for leftovers! The mighty legumes make it a very high protein meal.

There are two recipes here. Both can be amazing on their own. The harissa braised lentils make a delicious meal as are with some yoghurt and rice or use for the base of a fish dish or with meats.

The caramelised zucchini and butterbeans is a salad, ready to go! Serve it as is or on a bed of Greek yoghurt or hummus. Feta would also be amazing and you could add some leaves if you like – a couple of handfuls of rocket and a squeeze of lemon.

Zucchini – you could swap this for anything really – roast eggplant, pumpkin, brussel sprouts or cauliflower. Big wedges of caramelised cabbage would also be amazing. Sauteed mushrooms also amazing!

Coriander – Not everyone’s cup of tea so swap out flat leaf parsley if needed. Dill is also an amazing addition.

Harissa – if you don’t like the spices, leave it out. Its still a delicious meal. You could also sub in sriracha or simply a dried chili. Other spices like cumin and coriander are lovely if you want to get a bit more adventurous.

Butterbeans – swap these out for cannellini beans, chickpeas or kidney beans.

Harissa, Tomato Braised Lentils, Caramelised Zucchini & Butterbeans