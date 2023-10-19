Harissa & Tomato Braised Lentils, Caramelised Zucchini & Butterbeans
a veggie delight to get on weeknight dinner rotation & meal prep!
Hey there, want to get more veggies in your day? Look no further! This recipe is about elevating humble cupboard ingredients into something spectacular. It truely embraces the CAN in I Can Cook That, with the base of this recipe coming form cans, making it very economical and approachable. Canned legumes & tomatoes are a staple in our house with many meals throughout the week being created from them. Think braises, soup, bolognese, salads, curries and dips!
This veggie loaded dish is such a delight for an affordable & nourishing meal any night of the week + perfect for leftovers! The mighty legumes make it a very high protein meal.
There are two recipes here. Both can be amazing on their own. The harissa braised lentils make a delicious meal as are with some yoghurt and rice or use for the base of a fish dish or with meats.
The caramelised zucchini and butterbeans is a salad, ready to go! Serve it as is or on a bed of Greek yoghurt or hummus. Feta would also be amazing and you could add some leaves if you like – a couple of handfuls of rocket and a squeeze of lemon.
Zucchini – you could swap this for anything really – roast eggplant, pumpkin, brussel sprouts or cauliflower. Big wedges of caramelised cabbage would also be amazing. Sauteed mushrooms also amazing!
Coriander – Not everyone’s cup of tea so swap out flat leaf parsley if needed. Dill is also an amazing addition.
Harissa – if you don’t like the spices, leave it out. Its still a delicious meal. You could also sub in sriracha or simply a dried chili. Other spices like cumin and coriander are lovely if you want to get a bit more adventurous.
Butterbeans – swap these out for cannellini beans, chickpeas or kidney beans.
Harissa, Tomato Braised Lentils, Caramelised Zucchini & Butterbeans
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to