Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 bunches baby carrots, green tops reserved

3 tbsp olive oil

1-2 tbsp harissa or sriracha

Flaked Sea salt

1 clove garlic

Handful coriander or any herb like parsley, mint, basil

1/3 cup tahini

1/3 cup water

Juice 1 lemon

1 small bulb fennel with stem and fonds

1 lemon

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp za’atar, optional

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Trim the carrots leaving 1cm stalk on the carrot. Wash & pick 2 cup of the carrot leaves, wash and dry well.

Toss the carrots with the olive oil, harissa & some salt then scatter over a lined baking tray. Keep the bowl with any marinade in it to toss the salad in later.

Roast for approx. 15 minutes until just tender & charred.

Meanwhile, place the tahini, garlic, lemon, water, and a good pinch of salt & pepper into a blender or food processor and blend to a smooth sauce. Taste and adjust the seasoning as desired.

Cut the tops from the fennel, finely slicing the tops and fonds and add to carrot bowl.

Finely slice half the fennel bulb (keep the rest for another salad) and add to the bowl along with the reserved carrot tops and then add the roast carrots.

Dress with the lemon, olive oil, season with salt and pepper then gently toss to combine.

Spoon the green tahini over the salad to serve and sprinkle with the za’atar if using.